Josie Totah added producer to her résumé with her work on the Saved by the Bell revival (renewed for Season 2).

Totah, who came out as transgender in 2018 and plays popular cheerleader Lexi on the Peacock series, opens up about what that role means to her to Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts on Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

“I had come to a point where I had never played a trans character at this magnitude before, and in my heart, I knew I wouldn’t be able to tell the story authentically if it wasn’t represented behind the scenes,” Totah explains. “Everyone always asks me, ‘What can we do to evolve? We’ve come so far, but how can we continue to change and become better?’ And I think that is representation behind the cameras as well.”

Watch the clip above for more from Totah about getting “that seat at the table” and the support she’s received.

Roberts’ original series premieres on Wednesday, July 28 on Disney+. Each of the four episodes features an intimate round table conversation with three female celebrities from all walks of life who share their personal and moving experiences. However, the logline teases, “the guests often ‘turn the tables’ and interview Roberts and each other in heartfelt and often humorous conversations that showcase authenticity and vulnerability.” Other guests include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, and Raven-Symoné.

