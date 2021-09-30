‘Guiding Light’ & ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72.

Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.

He memorably portrayed Quinton Chamberlain on CBS’s Guiding Light in more than 40 episodes over the years ranging from 1981 to 1997. In The Young and the Restless, he brought to life the role of Blade in more than 60 installments through the years of 1992 through 1995.

Along with his soap work, Michael starred as Alcalde Luis Ramone in the ’90s series Zorro, featured in films such as Intrepid and Longshot. Tylo also has small roles in episodes of Murder, She Wrote, Even Stevens, and FBI: Untold Stories.

“Michael Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being — he was so special,” said the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’s College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher. “He was an exemplary friend, colleague, teacher, and artist. He had such a distinguished and rich career, but he was humble about his accomplishments. He loved his family dearly and lived a joyous life, but he left us way too soon. We will miss him greatly, but feel deep gratitude about all that Michael contributed to the College of Fine Arts, UNLV, and the world.”