Classic Frights & Marathons: From AMC FearFest to Charlie Brown and the Peanuts

Looking for a scare or two on TV? From marathons to fan-favorite specials, we’re rounding up some must-see titles airing this October.

AMC FearFest

Screams and scares all October long. Highlights include a Halloween marathon kicking off with the 1978 original on October 13 at 7/6c, and a Final Destination marathon on October 24 (9:51am/8:51c).

31 Nights of Halloween

Family-friendly frights air aplenty on Freeform. Catch 1995 flick Casper (October 12, 4/3c) and the witchy Hocus Pocus (October 28, 9/8c), plus newer animated films like Hotel Transylvania’s sequels (October 17, 7:20/6:20c).

TCM Halloween Marathon

Keep the lights on. Starting October 29, the movie channel airs iconic horror hits like 1968’s zombified Night of the Living Dead (October 29, 10/9c), 1974’s Mel Brooks comedy Young Frankenstein (October 30, 9:30/8:30c) and 1960’s menacing serial killer flick Psycho (October 31, 8/7c).

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Good grief! Don’t go looking for the Peanuts’ 1966 animated special on broadcast this year — it’s only streaming on Apple TV+. But you can watch it over and over again! Available now.