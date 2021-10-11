‘The Voice’ Coaches Sing the Praises of Their Season 21 Battle Advisors

The Voice‘s Season 21’s Battle Rounds commence October 11, which means the competition’s coaches bring in another quartet of music-biz heavy hitters to help out their teams.

Ariana, Blake, John, and Kelly sing their battle advisors’ praises:

1. Ariana Grande on Kristin Chenoweth



“Aside from being the most incredible technical singer on this planet, she evaluates the intention behind every lyric like no other! Kristin was so helpful in making sure that each vocal was accompanied by the presence and emotional integrity it deserved.”

2. Blake Shelton on Dierks Bentley

“Dierks has a strong work ethic: He’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry, pushes boundaries with his music and tours all year long. That’s the discipline he brought. [He also] has the same hairstyle as the guy from The Greatest American Hero. He did an amazing job getting the singers to relax and be in the moment.”

3. John Legend on Camila Cabello

“She’s been a part of another competition show [The X Factor], so she knows how to work under these unique circumstances. The most useful thing Camila told [contestants] was to not only be singers, but actors. It’s not just about hitting the notes but making the audience believe you and feel your story.”

4. Kelly Clarkson on Jason Aldean

“Jason has so much experience in the studio, onstage and creating collaborations with other artists just like we are doing. He gave great advice on knowing when to hold back vocally and not give everything away all the time but keep specific moments special.”

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC