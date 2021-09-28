‘The Voice’: 8 Must-See Moments From Night 4 of the Blind Auditions (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Season 21 Blind Auditions have reached Night 4 and as fewer spots remain on each team, the competition is heating up.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton are utilizing all of their skills in an attempt to woo the newest hopefuls. The night included several showstopping performances worthy of The Voice stage. Below, we’re rounding up the must-see moments.

Holly Forbes Makes Her Choice

After leaving the previous episode on a cliffhanger, auditioner Holly Forbes made her team pick following her four-chair turn performance. Ultimately the hopeful went with Team Kelly.

Bella DeNapoli sings Danity Kane’s “Damaged”

This 22-year-old performer from Long Island, New York comes from a large and “loud” Italian family that celebrates Sunday dinners and rocks out together on stage. Bringing that pizazz to The Voice stage, Bella impressed the coaches with her unique cover, earning chair turns from Ariana, John, and Kelly. In the end, she went with Team Ariana.

David Vogel performs Ariana Grande’s “Breathin”

Taking on Ariana’s tune for his Blind Audition, 23-year-old David from Valhalla, New York, grew up playing instruments beginning with the drums and then moving onto the guitar. Currently, he studies sound engineering and has a love for indie-pop sounds, making his unique rendition of the tune stand out to Ariana who was the only coach to turn for him.

Janora Brown sings Monica’s “Angel of Mine”

Hailing from Wingate, North Carolina, this 22-year-old performer’s love of music comes from her mother who finds joy in singing. Gushing that her childhood was amazing, Janora mentions that music was an escape for her during tough times after her sister was diagnosed with lupus. The young singer wowed Kelly and John and when it came time to decide who she should choose as her coach, Janora picked Team Legend.

Kaitlyn Velez performs Mike Posner’s “Please Don’t Go”

This 21-year-old performer from Long Island, New York has been writing music since she was 14 and used music as an outlet growing up Hispanic in a predominantly white area. Her writing has reached hundreds of thousands of streams online, particularly with an original tune titled “FOMO.” For her audition, she took on a Mike Posner hit that gained the chair-turning attention of Blake and John. Ultimately, she picked Team Blake for her journey on The Voice.

A Team Blake Streak

In brief back-to-back auditions, Blake recruited 19-year-old Beritt Haynes from Pell City, Alabama and Clint Sherman for his team. While we didn’t hear too much from Sherman, who sang “Brown Eyed Girl,” we did learn that Haynes has overcome a lot to be on The Voice stage — he was previously meant to appear as part of Make a Wish as he suffers from heart disease. The young man, who performed “Mercy,” ultimately overcame this struggle to sing for a real chance in the competition.

The Cunningham Sisters perform Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin’s “Never Alone”

Sisters Marie (14) and Macie (15) took the Blind Auditions by storm for a moving duet. The self-proclaimed best friends have a love for pop gospel and have struggled to fit in at their hometown of Hamilton, Ohio due to their biracial background. Despite these hardships, these girls keep a positive attitude that shines onstage. Ultimately, Kelly and John turn their chairs to recruit the sisters, and they end up going with Team Kelly.

Who will be next? Keep watching The Voice to see who else is moving on in the competition.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC