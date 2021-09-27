‘The Voice’: Watch 8 Must-See Blind Auditions From Night 3 (VIDEO)

The Season 21 Blind Auditions continue for The Voice and the coaches are building up their teams with more and more talented performers.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton are doing all they can to recruit the singers they’d like to work with heading into the upcoming Knockout rounds. Below, we’re rounding up some of the must-see moments from the night. Stay tuned as more Blind Auditions remain on the horizon on NBC.

Raquel Trinidad sings Stevie Wonder’s “I Wish”

This 23-year-old singer from Miami describes herself as a free spirit who finds creativity through music and glass art she makes. Currently a rideshare driver, Raquel has found some success in the past with voice roles in animated projects, but she’s hoping to make her next big move on The Voice. Thankfully John, Ariana, and Kelly are all eager to give her that chance, and Raquel chose Team Ariana for the next leg of her journey.

The Joy Reunion performs Little Big Town’s “Boondocks”

This trio from Redlands, California is made up of Neil, Gentry, and Rob, and the latter two have known each other for more than 20 years after meeting while playing music in church. In spite of struggles in their individual personal lives, the three have found support in one another. Their bond shines on stage as Blake and John both turn for the group. Ultimately, The Joy Reunion goes with Team Blake.

Hailey Mia sings Tate McRae’s “you broke me first”

That moment when you realize Hailey Mia is only 13 years old… 🤯 #VoiceBlinds #TeamAriana pic.twitter.com/AdlTElZTx7 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 28, 2021

This 13-year-old performer from Clifton, New Jersey has been waiting for a while to audition as she wasn’t old enough in the past. At a young age, Hailey suffered from double elevator palsy, a condition that nearly took her sight, but after surgery, most of her abilities were regained. Along the way, this hopeful found comfort in music and it shows onstage as Kelly and Ariana puts bids in to recruit Hailey for their teams. In the end, she picks Team Ariana.

Jeremy Rosado performs Rascal Flatts’ “Here Comes Goodbye”

At 29, Tampa, Florida native Jeremy Rosado has spent the last few years playing dad to his biological niece Jocelyn after his sister lost custody. Missing her high school graduation to audition, Jocelyn cheers her dad on virtually as he takes to the stage with a unique spin on the Rascal Flatts tune. Luckily the risk pays off as Kelly and Blake turn for him. When it comes time to choose, Jeremy picks team Kelly.

Carson Peters sings Don Williams’ “Tulsa Time”

This 17-year-old from Piney Flats, Tennessee, started out playing the fiddle, making appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and at the Grand Ole Opry with Ricky Skaggs. Now using his voice, Carson attempts to wow the coaches. Luckily, it isn’t much of a challenge as he earns a four-chair turn that ultimately goes to Team Blake.

Keilah Grace performs INXS’s “Never Tear Us Apart”

Having grown up in a musical family in New York City, this 15-year-old hopeful got her start singing in church, writing music at 8, and performing at venues like The Bitter End. That previous experience helps her earn a spot on Team Legend.

Samara Brown sings Rufus’s “Sweet Thing”

At 32, this performer from the Bronx is hoping to follow in her sister’s Voice footsteps after she competed in Season 3. Coming from a musical family, Samara was never aloud to listen to anything but Christian music until she went to college, where her eyes were opened. She ultimately found success playing in jazz clubs, touring the globe, but she wants something more. Impressing John and Ariana with her vocals, Samara chose to join Team Legend before the episode was through.

Holly Forbes performs Elton John’s “Rocketman”

.@hollyforbes singing “Rocket Man” by @eltonofficial will make you so emotional. 🚀🥺 Find out which Coach she picks when the #VoiceBlinds continue TOMORROW 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/6zcJV5ZvKN — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 28, 2021

Thirty-year-old Holly lives with her partner Seth and their children Oliver and Violett in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, where she writes songs and works as a caregiver for patients with autism. At 11, Holly herself suffered from seizures and the medication she took to treat it made her hair fall out. After serving as a background singer for years, she’s ready to step into the spotlight. Her voice moves the coaches so much that she gets a four-chair turn, but viewers will have to wait and see who she picks as the episode cuts off before her decision is revealed.

Who do you think Holly will pick? Let us know in the comments section, below, and don’t miss the next episode on Tuesday, September 28.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC