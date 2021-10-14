‘Succession’ Season 3 Sees the Roys’ Continued ‘Quest to Seek Papa’s Love’

Fans have felt every day of this superb drama’s two-year absence, but for the conniving Roy family, little time has passed. Season 3 of Succession begins with an action as familiar to them as breathing: jockeying for power at media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

Patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is still spinning after his shady and illegal business doings were broadcast to the world by newly defiant son Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

Now, “we see a sort of airborne Kendall,” Strong says, “someone who feels like he’s finally wrested himself free from the chains that have been binding him.”

For siblings Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck), sides must be chosen. Expect some fresh faces — Alexander Skarsgård as a tech CEO, Sanaa Lathan as a shrewd lawyer, and Adrien Brody as a billionaire investor — but in the end, family is everything.

Says Ruck: “It’s always a quest to seek Papa’s love.”

Succession, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, HBO