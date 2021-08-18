‘Bridgerton’ Actress Phoebe Dynevor To Star In Amazon’s ‘Exciting Times’

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has landed her next project as she is set to star in and executive produce Exciting Times, a new romance drama in development at Amazon Studios.

The series is based on the debut novel from Irish author Naoise Dolan and tells the story of Ava (Dynevor), an Irish transplant abroad teaching English grammar to wealthy children. During her stay, Ava becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.

Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth) will co-write the TV adaptation with Dolan and serve as director. Dolan and Raiff will also executive produce alongside Dynevor and Black Bear Pictures, the production company that optioned the rights to the books last year ahead of its U.S. release.

Meanwhile, Dynevor will reprise her role as Daphne in the second season of Bridgerton, which is currently filming in the U.K. She is also set to play ceramic artist Clarice Cliff in the upcoming Sky Cinema original film The Colour Room and recently signed on to star in Sony Pictures’ female-driven thriller, I Heart Murder.

The first season of Bridgerton broke Netflix’s viewership record in its first four weeks of release. Dynevor received much acclaim for her role in the series and earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series along with the main cast of the show.

It is not yet known if Dynevor will remain with the popular period drama following the second season. The show has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

Bridgerton, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix