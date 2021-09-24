‘The Flight Attendant’: Who’s Returning in Season 2? Plus Meet the New Characters

We now know a bit more about The Flight Attendant Season 2 — and yet again, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is going to be caught up in an overseas murder.

In addition to Cuoco, Zosia Mamet (Annie), Griffin Matthews (Shane), Deniz Akdeniz (Max), T.R. Knight (Davey), Yasha Jackson (Jada), Audrey Grace Marshall (young Cassie), and Rosie Perez (Megan) will be returning from the first season. (Among those not on that list: Michelle Gomez who played Miranda, Michiel Huisman who played Season 1’s victim, Alex Sokolov, and Merle Dandridge who played FBI Agent Kim Hammond.) Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria have joined as series regulars, while new recurring guest stars include Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The logline for the second season of the Max Original series teases that Cassie’s “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.” Production has already begun, with filming in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik for Season 2.

McRae will star as CIA officer Benjamin Berry, who has a bad habit of getting too involved with his assets. Hernandez’s Gabrielle Diaz is a bounty hunter who’s quick-tempered and calculating — and has impulse control issues that can get in the way of her job. Soria’s Esteban Diaz is Gabrielle’s partner and lover. Though he tries to keep a level head and remain focused on the work, he can get as heated as his girlfriend.

As for the recurring cast, all we know are character names: Hines will play Dot Karlson, Ennis will play Jenny, Martin is Grace St. James, Cho is Utada, Cabrera is Marco, and Aghdashloo plays Brenda.

The Flight Attendant is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack, and Silver Tree also executive produce. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions, and Berlanti Productions.

