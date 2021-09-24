Thursday TV Ratings: Did ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Beat ‘The Masked Singer’?

Law & Order took over NBC on Thursday, September 23, but how were the ratings for the two-part SVU and Organized Crime premieres?

SVU was the most-watched show of the night — scripted and unscripted — with 5.55 million viewers. That’s up from the Season 22 finale, which was watched by 4.22 million. (It also ticked up with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 from 0.71.) As for Organized Crime, it gained a few viewers from the Season 1 finale (4.32 million vs. 4.02) and came in third behind The Masked Singer.

The second night of the Fox singing competition this week was watched by 4.37 million and won the night with a 0.9 rating. That, however, was a bit down from the first night of the Season 6 premiere on Wednesday, September 22.

As for Fox’s new singing competition, Alter Ego also had a two-night premiere. It dropped from its Wednesday episode both in total viewers (2.3 million vs. 2.85) and in the demo (0.4 vs. 0.6).

Elsewhere on the night, ABC aired game shows. Holey Moley brought in 2.59 million viewers (a very slight gain from last week). And the two-hour finale of The Hustler (1.92 million viewers, 0.3 rating) was up from last week.

With no series debuts on September 23, the top four most-watched new shows remain: NCIS: Hawai’i (6.33 million on Monday at 10/9c), FBI: International (6.24 million on Tuesday at 10/9c), Ordinary Joe (3.81 million on Monday at 10/9c), and The Wonder Years (3.07 million on Wednesday at 8:30/7:30c).