Wednesday TV Ratings: Fox’s Singing Competitions vs. One Chicago

It feels like it was NBC vs. Fox, One Chicago dramas vs. singing competitions during premiere week on Wednesday, September 22. So what came out on top?

Well, The Masked Singer and Survivor premieres tied for the win in the rating among adults 18-49 (1.0), though both dropped from their previous season finales. (Both also lost viewers, with Survivor coming in fourth behind the three Chicagos in that figure.)

It was Chicago Fire that was watched by the most viewers (7 million), followed by Med (6.54 million) and P.D. (6.35 million). While the first two did lose a few viewers from last season’s finales, P.D. was about even.

As for ABC’s comedies, The Goldbergs and Home Economics gained a few viewers from last season’s finales, while The Conners was about even. However, compared to its last new live episode (in February 2020), The Conners was significantly down in both viewers (3.37 million vs. 6.2) and rating (0.6 vs. 1.11) The network capped off the night with the returning drama A Million Little Things, which was down in viewers from the Season 3 finale (2.0 million vs. 2.5).

See Also 'The Wonder Years': How Did the Reboot Compare to the Original? (POLL) This reimagined version takes on a new perspective as it explores the '60s through the eyes of a young Black boy.

As for the new shows on the night, Alter Ego brought in to 2.85 million viewers and 3.07 million watched The Wonder Years reboot. While the latter may have been the most-watched debut of the night, however, it falls in fourth for the season so far, behind NCIS: Hawai’i (6.33 million on Monday at 10/9c), FBI: International (6.24 million on Tuesday at 10/9c), and Ordinary Joe (3.81 million on Monday at 10/9c).