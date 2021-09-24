‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’: Is Something Finally Going to Happen Between Benson & Stabler? (VIDEO)

In the Organized Crime Season 2 premiere, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is undercover with the Albanian mob, the boss has his eye on him, and… he’s somehow able to rejoin his unit and partner up against with SVU‘s Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for a case across both shows without worrying about being spotted and having his cover blown. But hey, some things are more important, like seeing the former partners together again and possibly addressing quite a bit that the two need to discuss.

It all begins on September 30 at 8/7c, with SVU‘s “I Thought You Were on My Side.” Benson and Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) deal with both the FBI and the Organized Crime bureau when a rape victim (Herizen Guardiola) identifies a dangerous mobster (Rhys Coiro) as her assailant. Charges against him always get dropped, the promo (below) reveals. He’s more connected than we even knew,” Benson says.

The action then moves over to Organized Crime for two episodes: “New World Order” and “The Outlaw Eddie Wagner.” (Eddie is Stabler’s undercover persona.) “Stabler’s loyalty is put to the test at work, and again at home when his mother [Ellen Burstyn] unexpectedly shows up,” NBC teases. “While Jet [Ainsley Seiger] steps into the field to secure necessary intel for the team, Bell [Danielle Moné Truitt] considers a proposition from Congressman Kilbride [Ron Cephas Jones].”

The Organized Crime promo is all about Stabler and Benson, brought together by the SVU case. It sounds like he didn’t tell her he was going undercover, given her comment about three months of radio silence. “Liv, I give you my word, I got your back on this,” he promises.

But what’s going to have everyone talking is the “one moment of truth” the promo teases. Stabler goes to Benson’s to talk about the letter he gave her in the Organized Crime series premiere. (He’d written it in lieu of a speech at her awards ceremony. The contents of that letter were significant enough that she went to talk to him about it, but he brushed her off due to work.) “I have nothing to say,” she says. “I need you,” he tells her. You’re going to want to watch to the end of this video:

This comes after Stabler’s feelings for Benson came up again on Organized Crime in the premiere. The mother of one of the men he’s working for his undercover case asked (after reading his coffee grounds, “Why don’t you tell her how you feel? The person you love.”

Law & Order: SVU, Thursday, September 30, 8/7c, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursday, September 30, 9/8c, NBC