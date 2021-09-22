‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Trailer Previews a Mission to Rescue Lopez (VIDEO)

Things are getting dire when ABC’s The Rookie returns for Season 4, as the LAPD’s finest go searching for one of their own.

After being kidnapped at her wedding to Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) is in need of rescue and officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the rest of the crew are gearing up. In a newly-unveiled trailer, the search for Lopez brings the team to Guatemala on what seems to be an off-the-books mission.

The premiere episode, airing Sunday, September 26, is aptly-titled “Life and Death,” alluding to the seriousness of Lopez’s situation as she’s pregnant with her and Wesley’s unborn child. “La Fiera is holding Angela,” Wesley says in the promo, below. “I’m going to get her back, but I can use help,” he tells officer Nolan, Bradford (Eric Winter), Chen (Melissa O’Neil), Sergeant Wade Grey (Richard T. Jones), and officer Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox).

Helicopter rides, a lot of running, gunfights, and more action are all teased in the first look ahead of the premiere. Plus, Chenford fans are being given hope as romantic tension between Bradford and Chen will hit a new peak, according to the teaser.

Along with the returning stars, Season 4’s premiere features guests Camille Guaty as drug kingpin Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz, Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sgt. Ryan Caradine, and Kyle Secor as Agent Sam Taggart. Don’t miss a single second, catch the teaser, below, which also includes a mini Season 3 recap, and tune in for Season 4 when it arrives on ABC this fall.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Rookie, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, September 26, 10/9c, ABC