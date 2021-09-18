‘The Rookie’ Showrunner Previews ‘Most Dynamic Episodes’ Yet in Season 4

Wedding bells turn to sirens in “one of the biggest, most dynamic episodes we’ve ever done,” previews The Rookie‘s showrunner Alexi Hawley.

Season 4 picks up from the cliffhanger, when escaped drug lord La Fiera (Camille Guaty) abducted Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) minutes before the LAPD detective was set to marry public defender Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore).

“Since half the force was in attendance, expect an all-hands-on-deck mobilization,” Hawley continues. “This is a very personal attack on someone they care deeply about. They will risk everything to get their friend back.”

Once the dust settles, the dramedy delves into romantic matters, including the new bond between a promotion-minded John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) — the P2 wants a fast track to training officer — and firefighter Bailey (Jenna Dewan).

As for flirty fan-favorites Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and her former TO, Tim Bradford (Eric Winter), well, Hawley is keeping that one close to the Kevlar vest. “It’s great there’s such a reaction to their chemistry,” he says. “No one is more aware and respectful of it than I am…and that’s all I’ll say about that.”

The Rookie, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, September 26, 10/9c, ABC



This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.