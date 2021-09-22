‘Hightown’ Season 2 Trailer: Will Jackie Take Down Frankie? (VIDEO)

Will having a badge now make it easier for Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) to take down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), whom she holds responsible for her best friend Junior’s (Shane Harper) death? Based on the trailer for Hightown Season 2, it’s seems the answer is: no, not at all.

“Frankie’s been out of prison a month and a half, and we haven’t done s**t,” she says. Who can blame her for being frustrated, especially since it looks like she’s having nightmares about Junior? But there’s a new product (deadly carfentanyl) on the street, flooding Cape Cod, and it’s up to the force to find out where it’s coming from and shut it down. Jackie has a new partner in the only other female on the force, Leslie (Tonya Glanz).

Meanwhile, disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) is still off the force, but he’s determined to get his job back. In fact, he feels like he “needs” it. (As Jackie points out to him, “I’m the cop, Ray. I got the badge. What do you got?”) However, as his former partner, Alan Saintille (Dohn Norwood), reminds him, he only has himself to blame.

Watch the trailer below for more from Season 2, including a peek at returning and new characters. Plus, scroll down to check out the key art.

“Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past,” Starz teases. Also returning are stars Riley Voelkel (as Renee) and Atkins Estimond (as Osito). Imani Lewis continues to recur as Charmaine.

Also coming this season is Frankie’s charmingly hilarious but deadly cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán), who joins his operation and introduces a new level of violence and chaos. Other guest stars include Jona Xiao as Daisy, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Quinones, Mark Boone Junior as Petey, Cecil Blutcher as Vernon and Crystal Lee Brown as Janelle.

Hightown is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter, who makes her television directorial debut this season. Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Ellen H. Schwartz also serve as executive producers. Rachel Morrison directed two episodes. Raymund, Brandon Sonnier, Radium Cheung, Antonio Negret, and Eagle Egilsson also directed this season.

Hightown, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, Starz