‘Hightown’ First Look: Jackie Quiñones Has a New Uniform in Season 2 (PHOTO)

That’s a new uniform for Hightown’s Jackie Quiñones.

In the second season of Starz’s dark crime drama (premiering October 17), the Cape Cod-based National Marine Fisheries Service agent (played by Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymund) is promoted to the Massachusetts State Police. She’s thrown immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape.

And while drug kingpin Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), whom she holds responsible for her best friend Junior’s (Shane Harper) overdose, has been recently released from jail, now she can go after him in a more official manner. But it’ll get more complicated, violent, and chaotic when Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation.

Jackie gets a new partner in the only other female on the force, Leslie (Tonya Glanz), since Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) is off the force following the events of Season 1 and mired in depression. And through everything, Jackie has to walk the tightrope of sobriety.

Riley Voelkel (as Renee Shaw), Atkins Estimond (as Osito), and Dohn Norwood (as Alan Saintille) also return from Season 1. Season 2 guest stars include Jona Xiao as Daisy, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Quinones, Mark Boone Junior as Petey, Cecil Blutcher as Vernon, and Crystal Lee Brown as Janelle.

Check out the first look at Jackie in Season 2 above!

Hightown, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, Starz

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, September 9.