Adam Devine to Headline ‘Pitch Perfect’ Series at Peacock

Get ready to warm up those vocals because Pitch Perfect is returning in the form of a television series on Peacock.

Given a straight-to-series order at the streamer, Pitch Perfect makes way for the return of fan-favorite Universal Pictures film franchise star Adam Devine, who is set to reprise his role as Bumper Allen in the spinoff. The new series will be executive produced by Elizabeth Banks (who also appeared in the films), Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Scott Neimeyer, Devine, and Megan Amram.



Described as a vocal villain we love to loathe, Devine’s character Bumper will pick things up several years after fans last saw him. Moving to Germany in order to revive his music career, the series follows Bumper as one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Devine, who is best known for his role on Workaholics, appeared in the first two out of three Pitch Perfect films. Banks directed Pitch Perfect 2 which also featured Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Ester Dean, Skylar Astin, and Ben Platt, among others.

“Our upcoming Pitch Perfect series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Pitch Perfect with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

The Pitch Perfect films were inspired by the Mickey Rapkin book of the same name and grossed nearly $600 million worldwide at the box office during their runs. The franchise inspired a generation with its depiction of unapologetic women, use of irresistible music, and its signature humor.

Stay tuned for details on the series as Pitch Perfect takes shape at Peacock.