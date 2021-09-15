‘The Young & the Restless’ Is Bringing Back Original Cast Member Janice Lynde

The Young and the Restless is bringing back an original cast member, with her appearance the first she’ll make on the daytime soap opera since 2018.

Janice Lynde will be reprising her role as world-renowned pianist Leslie Brooks when she makes a return visit to the soap. She will be appearing in multiple episodes in the middle of October. Will we see her playing piano and singing again? We can never assume anything on a soap.

Lynde was first seen as Leslie in the first episode of The Young and the Restless in 1973. She went on to appear in five other episodes in 1973, 1975, and 1979. She was last seen on the daytime soap in 2018, for the show’s 45th anniversary. (Among the other vets who returned for that occasion were Lauren Woodland, David Lago, Kelly Kruger, Jaime Lyn Bauer, and Meg Bennett.)

In addition to her role on Y&R, Lynde appeared on other daytime soaps including Another World (as Tracy Matthews) and One Life to Live (as Laurel Chapin). Her other TV credits include Diary of a Single Mom, Six Feet Under, and Barnaby Jones.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS