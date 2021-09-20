Ewan McGregor Teases ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series at Emmys: ‘It Will Not Disappoint’

On Sunday, September 19, Ewan McGregor walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of the titular fashion designer in Netflix’s Halston, and while he was answering questions after the show, he shared a few tidbits about his highly-anticipated next project: Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“It was a surprise,” McGregor said in the 2021 Emmys press room of his win, noting that his late-announced category made for a challenging evening. “It was incredibly nerve-wracking waiting for your category. There are so many people you want to thank. There’s the fear that you might forget them.”

The actor says that he and daughters Clara, Jamyan, Esther, and Anouk, were all in touch throughout the evening. “[We] were texting in this group,” McGregor says. “Three of [them] are on the east coast. They were all, ‘Good luck, dad!’ My son [Laurie] is in LA but he’s only 12 weeks old!”

McGregor was touched by several of the other heartfelt acceptance speeches that were delivered throughout the evening and he felt comfortable getting emotional as well. “I have four daughters and the importance of women, women’s rights, equality and equal pay for women [are important issues],” the actors says. “It’s so great to be in a room where people are talking about that. I always think about my girls. That’s important.”

Asked about his upcoming Disney+ limited series, in which McGregor will reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi master he brought to the big screen in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, the actor says he can’t say much, but he confirmed that shooting for the series has been completed. “It was really, really good fun,” he says of the experience. “I really enjoyed working with [director] Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian). I think it will not disappoint.

“It’s going to be good,” the actor adds. “I had a really good time making it and I worked with some wonderful people. The new technology is really cool. It was a different experience than making the original three films that I did. I really like it, but I’m not going to tell you anything else…”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope, the era in which the Jedi Order has nearly been obliterated.