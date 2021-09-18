Who Is the Emmys DJ Reggie Watts?

The Emmys were mostly back to normal for the 2021 ceremony, with a few differences (like a musical opening instead of a monologue), including some fun facts presented by the DJ, Reggie Watts.

If you think you recognize him, it might be as the band leader on The Late Late Show With James Corden. (And if you’ve been loving listening to his voice, you might want to check out Tuca & Bertie, on which he voices Pastry Pete.) The comedian, actor, and musician took the show into commercial breaks at the beginning with things such as a reminder that the show is following COVID protocols and the following words of wisdom:

“Television does more than just entertain us. It has the power to let us see ourselves as we truly are and dream of all that we can possibly dream within our possibilities. Tonight, we celebrate the storytellers who show us what is possible in the world of possibilities, the Emmys and Kia honor our nominees and the creators of a tomorrow beyond tomorrow.”

And Watts has been a hit with viewers. Check out some reactions below.

DJ Reggie Watts, are you trying to seduce me? — Aisha Harris (@craftingmystyle) September 20, 2021

More Reggie Watts please. #Emmys — Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol) September 20, 2021

2021 has taught me that Reggie Watts gets to DJ all the awards shows. Can this continue into 2022?#Emmys — Amanda Iman (@MandaAiley) September 20, 2021

This is going to be an extremely predictable night but at least Reggie Watts is talking like Boris Karloff — Are You Karate Kidding Me? The Podcast (@karatekidpod) September 20, 2021