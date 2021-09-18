Who Is the Emmys DJ Reggie Watts?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Reggie Watts on The Late Late Show with James Corden
Emmys
Terence Patrick/CBS

The Emmys were mostly back to normal for the 2021 ceremony, with a few differences (like a musical opening instead of a monologue), including some fun facts presented by the DJ, Reggie Watts.

If you think you recognize him, it might be as the band leader on The Late Late Show With James Corden. (And if you’ve been loving listening to his voice, you might want to check out Tuca & Bertie, on which he voices Pastry Pete.) The comedian, actor, and musician took the show into commercial breaks at the beginning with things such as a reminder that the show is following COVID protocols and the following words of wisdom:

“Television does more than just entertain us. It has the power to let us see ourselves as we truly are and dream of all that we can possibly dream within our possibilities. Tonight, we celebrate the storytellers who show us what is possible in the world of possibilities, the Emmys and Kia honor our nominees and the creators of a tomorrow beyond tomorrow.”

My Obsessions: Reggie Watts of 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'See Also

My Obsessions: Reggie Watts of 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Watts shares his vote for funniest person on TV, plus what show he'd guest star on in a heartbeat

And Watts has been a hit with viewers. Check out some reactions below.

Emmys

Reggie Watts