Emmys 2021: ‘Ted Lasso’ Doesn’t Sweep, But Wins Most Comedy Categories

It appears that Schitt’s Creek walked so that Ted Lasso could run as the Apple TV+ comedy pulled a near-full sweep in the 2021 Emmys comedy categories.

While some wins were sure bets, others were something of a surprise as the annual event kicked off on CBS. Starting off the night was an exciting victory for Hannah Waddingham who beat out her Ted Lasso costar Juno Temple for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy series.

Brett Goldstein pulled off an unexpected win, beating out his costars and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominees Jeremy Swift, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt. As the evening went on, the series did lose out in writing and directing categories to HBO Max’s Hacks, but it didn’t put a damper on the show’s success.

Highly-predicted Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series wins for Jason Sudeikis as well as the show itself were later revealed. The success is certainly noteworthy for a first-season run and is reminiscent of 2020’s major sweep by Schitt’s Creek.

Ted Lasso‘s wins did, however, fall a little short of Schitt’s Creek‘s big wins because it lost out on the writing and directing categories as well as lacking a nominee or winner in the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series category.

In its second season right now, there’s always a possibility for continued Emmys success as Ted Lasso remains a buzzy crowd-pleaser. For now, the show about a titular coach with an unshakably sunny attitude remains a winner in fans’ eyes.

Ted Lasso, Season 2, Streaming New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+