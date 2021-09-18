How to Watch the 2021 Emmys on TV and Streaming

It’s Emmys night and there are more ways than ever to enjoy the annual ceremony in 2021.

Whether you’re rooting for comedies like Ted Lasso and Hacks or pulling for limited series such as WandaVision or Mare of Easttown, there’s no wrong way to do it. The CBS-helmed event hosted by Cedric the Entertainer is broadcasting live on the network beginning at 8/7c, but it’s also available in other ways.

One of the beauties of CBS hosting the awards show is its partnership with streamer Paramount+ which is also part of the CBSViacom family. If you’re unable to tune into network TV for the broadcast, the 2021 Emmys are also available to stream live and on-demand with Paramount+.

If you’re looking for highlights, you can sporadically check in with the Television Academy’s social media profiles, particularly on Twitter, as well as visit the official YouTube page. New content from the evening’s festivities will be made available throughout the evening.

Let us know how you’re tuning into the ceremony in the comments section, below, and don’t miss TV’s biggest night on CBS, Paramount+, and beyond.

73rd Annual Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 19, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+