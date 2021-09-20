‘Only Murders in the Building’: New Evidence Comes to Light in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The mystery continues to thicken on Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building and we have an exclusive sneak peek at what’s ahead in Episode 6, “To Protect and Serve… Tamales.” Picking up where the last installment left off, a clip featuring the first few moments of the show’s next chapter teases a deeper dive into the evidence Mabel (Selena Gomez) unveiled at the tattoo parlor.

Standing around the parlor’s pool table where she dumped out a bundle of jewelry she found in Tim Kono’s (Julian Cihi) apartment, she, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), pal Oscar (Aaron Dominguez), and cousin Tavo (Esteban Benito) evaluate the goods.

“We continued staring at the jewels for what felt like a beat too long,” Oliver says, beginning to narrate the moment in live time, no doubt in hopes of using it for the podcast he’s working on with Mabel and Charles. “I found them in Tim’s apartment,” Mabel reveals, adding, “I went back alone after we left.”

Charles can’t hide his shock at the admission of Mabel sneaking behind his and Oliver’s backs. “You went back alone without us?” he asks her, sounding genuinely upset.

“Charles I get, but without me?!” Oliver chimes in, conveying a greater sense of distress over being left out. As the scene continues to unfold, the trio’s investigation becomes a bit clearer as Tavo offers new information about Tim’s jewelry hustle.

Among other highlights that viewers can look forward to is a trip to Mabel’s childhood home as Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) begins an investigation of her own. In the meantime, see how the scene unfolds in the sneak peek, above, and don’t miss the rest of the action when the sixth episode drops on Hulu.

