‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Finale Sneak Peek: Will Bijou Phillips Guess the Last Answer? (VIDEO)

Being the one responsible for giving the last answer on any version of Family Feud is not exactly the position anyone wants to be in. And in the Season 7 finale of Celebrity Family Feud, that responsibility, at one point, will fall on Bijou Phillips as she and the rest of Team Wilson Phillips compete against Team Pentatonix, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

“The last one’s the toughest one,” host Steve Harvey tells the actress and singer. “Dying,” she says, adding, “I don’t know.” Watch the clip above for more, including everyone’s reactions and what her answer is to, as they wait to see what the survey says.

On Celebrity Family Feud, the teams of stars and their families compete to win money for their chosen charities. In the Season 7 finale, Phillips is competing with Chynna Baldwin, Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Marilyn Wilson for ASPCA, MusiCares and Los Angelitos Orphanage Foundation. They’re up against Scot Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee of the Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix, playing for Make-A-Wish.

The other two teams facing off are the reality stars of Selling Sunset and Bling Empire. Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Amaza Smith, Chrishell Stause, and Heather Rae Young are playing for FoodOnFoot. Christine Chiu, Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, and Cherie Chan are playing for Hate is a Virus.

Celebrity Family Feud, Season 7 Finale, Sunday, September 19, 8/7c, ABC