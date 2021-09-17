‘The Activist’ Backlash: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Admits ‘The Show Got It Wrong’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has chimed in with her thoughts on The Activist controversy, admitting that “the show got it wrong.”

On Thursday, CBS announced that its planned competition reality series would be retooled as a one-time documentary special due to mounting backlash. The show, which was set to be judged by Chopra Jonas, Usher, and Julianne Hough, was designed to pit six activists against each other in a series of challenges to raise awareness about various issues.

Following the network’s decision to reformat the series, Chopra Jonas shared a statement on social media. “I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week,” The White Tiger actress wrote. “At its core, Activism is fueled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard. ”

She continued: “The show got it wrong, and I’m sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I’m happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I’m proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it’s time to hit pause and re-evaluate.”

The new version of the show will remove the competitive element and instead will showcase the tireless work of the six activists and the impact they have made while advocating for their causes. Filming is expected to start from scratch, with an air date to be announced at a later time.

In a statement released on Thursday, the show’s producers, Global Citizen and Live Nation, said, “The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.”

“However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day,” it continued. “The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.”

Chopra Jonas’ fellow co-host, Hough, also previously commented on the controversy, writing that “there is a feeling of insult, dehumanization, insensitivity and hurt that is being rightfully felt” before adding, “I’m not qualified to act as judge.”

