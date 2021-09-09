‘The Activist’: Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Julianne Hough to Host CBS Competition

CBS is teaming up with Global Citizen and Live Nation for new competition series The Activist, which premieres on Friday, October 22. The five-week event will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Usher, along with co-hosts Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough.

“The Activist is an unprecedented series featuring six activists from around the world working to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment. The activists will compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at garnering the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers, demanding action, now,” reads the show’s description. With guidance from the hosts and appearances from high-profile public figures, the activists’ success will be measured based on online engagement and social metrics, as well as input from the hosts.

“The Activist’s ultimate goal is to create impactful movements and advance to the G20 summit in Rome Italy – an annual gathering of the most powerful countries to address the world’s most pressing issues – for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet with world leaders in the hopes of securing funding and invaluable awareness for their causes. The finale episode will crown ‘The Activist’ and will feature a musical performance, notable activists, and heads of state from across the globe.”

Despite being a competition series, the CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, believes the show will inspire others to create change. “The audience will see the Activists’ passion and commitment for their causes tested as they petition world leaders to take urgent action to resolve the interconnected crises we face,” he said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to have Usher, Priyanka and Julianne as part of the series, guiding our CBS audience through the journeys of passionate changemakers from around the world,” added Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music, Live Events, and Alternative Programming for CBS.

The Activist, Series Premiere, Friday, October 22, CBS