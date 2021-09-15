‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Could This Be Love?’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 9, “Could This Be Love?”]

Married at First Sight is well into its 13th season, but most of the couples have yet to utter that three-word phrase, “I love you.”

While this is understandable considering the circumstances of being married to a stranger for just a few weeks, it is one of the primary focuses of Episode 9, “Could This Be Love?” Some pairs are doing their best to push beyond their comfort zones to connect, while others are just barely hanging on.

Below, we’re breaking down the biggest revelations made in this week’s episode, but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Married Life Moments

The episode takes a peek into the day-to-day lives of Season 13’s couples, beginning with Brett and Ryan, who partake in a special version of Jenga. Essentially, the game involves Brett giving Ryan compliments, something he feels a little uncomfortable about since he doesn’t really have strong feelings towards her yet. Myrla and Rachel catch up for a few minutes of girl time as Rachel reveals she’s feeling better about Jose after hearing positive things from his friends and family.

As per usual, Myrla finds something to complain about Gil, which Rachel doesn’t understand as she thinks he’s full of romantic gestures for his picky bride. Zack feels like he’s tip-toeing around Michaela in their apartment as they have a conversation about communication that involves a very interesting bee metaphor. They decide the best way to push past problems is to talk more. As for Johnny and Bao, they sit down to dinner together and she asks for an update on his feelings — needless to say, his lukewarm approach doesn’t make her feel warm and fuzzy. Meanwhile, Rachel and Jose go on a special excursion to do yoga with baby goats. The pair have as much fun as it sounds and looks as they pet the pint-sized farm animals.

Question Time

The experts put the couples to task by having them ask each other tough questions, including whether or not they’ve been in love before and what it would take to fall in love with each other now. Bao learns during their chat that Johnny learned about the birds and the bees through hentai, a form of anime porn, about which they both giggle uncontrollably. Brett learns that Ryan has been in love before but he usually realizes it too late, which concerns her.

Myrla tells Gil that actions are the way to her heart, adding that love is a choice in her eyes, and Gil admits that while he isn’t exactly in love yet, he could see himself getting there with her. Rachel feels a little worried when she learns that Jose was in love before, but after years of being with the woman who had children of her own, he decided it wasn’t for him. Rachel also worries that Jose doesn’t listen enough, but the doesn’t stop the pair from continuing their lovey-dovey dynamic.

Michaela learns that Zack’s never been in love because no woman has ever checked all of his boxes, which gives her a better understanding of what she’s working with. Whether that’s a good thing or bad thing remains to be seen.

Special Dates and Surprises

Another thing the experts task the couples with is creating special dates or surprise moments for their spouses. Jose and Rachel’s involves making drink coasters out of Scrabble pieces. The light mood turns a little more serious when the conversation lands on Rachel’s past cheating. She reveals that she did cheat once with an ex in her past relationship and it is something Jose will have to trust won’t ever happen in their marriage. Meanwhile, Myrla teases Gil for eating the chocolate chip cookies before he surprises her with a foot massage. Behind the scenes, Myrla rates it a 5/10 experience that he’ll have to improve on in the future … yikes.

As for Bao, she sets up a perfect date for Johnny which includes fried chicken, beer, and bar games which the pair get pretty fired up over. Viewers also learn that the duo have consummated their marriage, which seems to lighten their mood considerably.

BBQ Celebration

Jose and Rachel invite the couples over to his house for a BBQ where everyone catches up on the latest news. Gil kicks the tone of the gathering off by asking questions about love. No one has said, “I love you,” yet though. Then the duos start theorizing who might say it first. As the party separates into different groups, Rachel tells some of the other cast members that Jose likes to talk a lot. Despite this drawback, Bao still thinks Rachel and Jose are great together, even referring to them by the couple name “Rose.”

Michaela shares with some of the girls that she and Zack are experiencing a bit of a lull in their relationship. Brett worries aloud that Ryan will be too slow to fall in love, and Gil encourages her to push her new husband to create some feelings considering the circumstances. The gathering does do some good, though, as a self-shot video diary from Jose and Rachel reveals that the pair said “I love you” to each other.

More Dates

Continuing the date trend, Zack organizes a cooking class over zoom for him and Michaela. Along the way they learn more about their kitchen habits, particularly Michaela’s need to heavily season their shrimp scampi to the point that Zack actually begins coughing. As for Johnny and Bao, he organizes a redemption date in their apartment to make up for ghosting her at an art museum in the past. Together, they paint and enjoy some champagne, but he gets a little frustrated when Bao feels the need to be a perfectionist artist.

Finally, Myrla takes Gil on a date of her choosing to a restaurant that he deems is bougie. Her reason for going there revolves around the fact that they have a drink on the menu named after Chanel No. 5. Gil addresses Myrla candidly by telling her he needs to begin feeling wanted because right now he just feels like something Myrla wanted to check off her list, not because she wanted a genuine relationship. Can the pair find common ground? Stay tuned by checking out Married at First Sight each Wednesday on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime