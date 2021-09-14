LEGO Makes Over the Fab Five for a New ‘Queer Eye’ Set!

In the world of LEGO, everything is awesome and now, all things just keep getting better.

Today, the LEGO Group is unveiling its most fabulous set ever, the LEGO® Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft kit, inspired by the Emmy-winning Netflix series that has turned makeovers into must-see emotional experiences. And we are definitely feeling this one.

The 974-piece set recreates the original loft from Seasons 1 and 2 of the series and features mini-figures of stars Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness.

“LEGO bricks played such an important part in my childhood,” says the show’s resident builder Berk in the announcement. “Clicking those little bricks together really sparked my imagination and creativity. Collaborating with the LEGO team was an absolute dream come true! It would be any kid’s dream and now it’s my reality.”

Measuring over 9 cm high, 35 cm wide and 21 cm deep, the collectible is loaded with authentic details including the iconic ‘STYLE, TASTE, CLASS’ sign, as well as accessories to highlight each of the Fab Five’s talents. In addition to a tiny version of Bruley the dog and a coffee-table-style instruction booklet that looks at how LEGO designers worked with the Fab Five, the set also recreates the fan-favorite makeovers of Jonathan’s beloved high school teacher, Kathi Dooley, who is memorialized with “before” and “after” mini-figures who can undergo their upgrade in a revolving transformation chamber.

So set your eye, however it identifies, on October 1st, which is when the set will be available across the globe on www.LEGO.com, LEGO stores and select retail partners.