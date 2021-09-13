‘NCIS’ Season 19 Promo: The Team Finds the Boat Wreckage, But Where’s Gibbs? (VIDEO)

When NCIS Season 18 ended, Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), still suspended, was investigating a serial killer alongside reporter Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber). While out on the water, his boat exploded, presumably connected to that case. And when the series returns this fall, it’s time for the team — Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law, now a series regular) — to get clued in.

In fact, the first Season 19 promo shows the three of them searching relentlessly for Gibbs, who’s not just a boss, McGee informs the local sheriff onshore amidst the boat’s wreckage. “He’s family.” No survivors are found, but who’s in what looks like a body bag? Could it be another one of the serial killer’s victims?

The photos already show that the team will be talking to Marcie, and now the promo shows that they’ll be checking out her place, too — and it was searched before they got there. Is the reporter the serial killer’s next target?

As for Gibbs, other than the reminder of his boat exploding, the only time we see him in the promo is at the end, floating in the water. (Remember, we saw him swimming away from the explosion at the end of the finale.) How long before his team knows definitively that he’s alive? Watch the promo below for more.

Law’s promotion and Harmons’ uncertain future — we still don’t know how many episodes he’ll be in this season, amidst rumors of him going part-time — aren’t the only changes coming to the procedural drama this fall. Gary Cole has also joined as FBI Special Agent Alden Park. Plus, the series is moving from its usual Tuesday, 8/7c slot, to Mondays at 9/8c, leading into the new spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 9/8c, CBS