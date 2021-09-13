‘Hawkeye’: Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld Team Up in First Trailer (VIDEO)

The first official trailer for Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, Hawkeye, has finally arrived as Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld team up for an adventure this holiday season.

Set to release Wednesday, November 24 on the streaming platform, Hawkeye‘s teaser sets a definite Christmas tone as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” serves as the soundtrack for Clint Barton (Renner) and Kate Bishop’s (Steinfeld) action-packed story. As teased in the trailer and poster below, the series revolves around one simple concept: Get home in time for Christmas.

That might be easier said than done for former Avenger Clint as a presence from his past threatens to derail the season’s festive spirit. But there’s one person who could aid in his wholesome mission and that’s 22-year-old archer Kate.

Her dreams of becoming a superhero are realized as Clint takes her under his wing for a New York City-set adventure. This duo’s silly dynamic takes center stage in the first teaser, which also reveals a Steve Rogers-themed musical, a Rockefeller Center brawl, and much more.

Joining Renner and Steinfeld for the fun are Vera Farmiga who makes a brief appearance in the teaser, Fra Fee, Better Call Saul‘s Tony Dalton, Reservation Dogs‘ Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. Don’t miss the fun, catch the trailer, below, and tune in for Hawkeye when it premieres later this fall.

Hawkeye, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Disney+