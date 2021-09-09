It’s a good day for fans of the hit CBS competition series The Amazing Race, as it was announced that the show “will be back this season” after production was delayed due to the pandemic. The announcement was made by CBS Entertainment’s Senior Executive Vice President of Programming Thom Sherman during the network’s Television Critics Association press tour panel on September 9.

The series, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, only filmed three episodes of the new season before production was shut down in February 2020. The previous season finished filming before the pandemic and premiered in October 2020. With things now back on track, Season 33 has officially begun pre-production.

Show creators Bertram Van Munster, Elise Doganieri, and host Phil Keoghan have been eager to return to filming, with Keoghan stating that he was “champing at the bit” to begin again.

“We’ve been talking to CBS and they want to get back,” said Doganieri in an interview with Deadline in April. “We just need to get that mass vaccination happening. Safety is key, you don’t want to do a show and have people get sick. That’s our priority.”

With the current state of the pandemic safe enough to begin filming, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see contestants compete to win the grand prize of $1 million!

The Amazing Race, Season 33 Premiere, TBA, CBS