‘Survivor’: Meet the Castaways of Season 41 in a First Look (VIDEO)

It’s been more than 20 years since viewers first tuned into Survivor on CBS, and the excitement over new castaways hasn’t let up.

In a first-look clip from the upcoming 41st season, fans are getting a sneak peek at the competitors who are hoping to outwit, outplay, and outlast in order to become the sole survivor and win the grand prize. As with most seasons, it’s an intriguing cast of characters who are being brought together.

Divided into three tribes of six players, the 18 castaways face one of Survivor‘s most dangerous seasons in the show’s long history. The clip, below, teases their arrival in Fiji where they’ll face new elements of the competition hosted by Jeff Probst, endure mental and physical challenges, choose between personal risk and reward, and navigate the social obstacles of the long-running game.

Like many viewers at home, it’s been a challenging year and a half as these castaways adjust to their new environment following the ongoing pandemic. Among the key players being introduced in this opening segment are former NFL player Danny McCray, Tiffany Seely, a teacher who was previously billed as an alternate cast member, and neurosurgeon David Voce.

It’s been more than a year since fans last caught a glimpse of Survivor as Season 40 began airing pre-pandemic shutdowns in February 2020. As with many unscripted series, Survivor‘s production was delayed due to COVID-19, making its return a welcome one.

Don’t miss out on the fun, get to know the castaways in the clip, below, and tune in for Season 41 this September on CBS.

Survivor, Season 41 Premiere, Wednesday, September 14, 8/7c, CBS