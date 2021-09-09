Gil Grisson (William Petersen) awakes to a nightmare when his alarm goes off in the new CSI: Vegas trailer, and no, Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), it’s not because he’s having “first-day jitters.”

Instead, as the news reports: “Yesterday, CSIs uncovered evidence of fraudulent misconduct within their own department dating back 20 years. A suspect has not been identified in a conspiracy that could affect the entire Nevada justice system. Internal Affairs is investigating the case.” Is it any wonder Gil seems to be in a daze after hearing that?

“So, 8,000 criminals could get sprung. What we’re really talking about is my lab’s reputation,” Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), who leads the new team of investigators, says.

“Whoever did this thought of everything,” Sara notes. After all, if a good CSI knows anything, it’s when it feels like a scene has been staged.

Watch the trailer below for more (stolen files? fake evidence?) and to see the new and returning investigators in action.

With the entire Crime Lab in jeopardy, it’ll take Gil, Sara, Maxine, and her team to use the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best and follow the evidence to preserve and serve justice in Las Vegas. It all begins in the premiere, “Legacy.” An attack on Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off the twisted conspiracy targeting the crime lab.

CSI: Vegas, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 6, 10/9c, CBS