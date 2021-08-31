‘CSI: Vegas’: Jorja Fox on Whether Sara & Grissom Have Changed (VIDEO)

Fans of the hugely popular original CSI series aren’t the only ones chomping at the bit for new revival CSI: Vegas — the editors of TV Guide Magazine couldn’t wait to put stars Jorja Fox and William Petersen (reprising their popular roles of Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom) on the Fall Preview cover.

The new series brings the scientific technology crime-solving back to our TVs for the first time since mothership series CSI signed off in 2015. The action begins when a threat comes upon the CSI lab in Las Vegas, which brings Sara, then Grissom, back to help. But given time has passed since we last saw the married couple, will they have changed much?

“I think it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks,” Fox tells TV Insider. “I think you will see Sara and Grissom the way that we remember them. At the same time I think we both hope that we have evolved.” She also said that one difference in Sara is she is more “relaxed and easy going” when she returns to the CSI lab in Las Vegas, which, when the series begins is under attack and Sidle is called in to help.

As for landing on the Fall Preview cover (the first time one show has been highlighted on that iconic TVGM cover since 2016), Fox shares her excitement and gratitude. “It’s such an honor to be on the cover,” she gushes. “I’m almost speechless about it, it’s very exciting .. Over the [15 years CSI aired], you guys were always really good to us and it was always so much fun to see those stories and see everybody looking a little more glamorous than we usually do!”

CSI Vegas, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 6, 10/9c, CBS