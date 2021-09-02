‘CSI: Vegas’: Which Original Series Star Is Attacked in the Premiere? (PHOTOS)

Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) are back to follow the evidence in the CSI: Vegas series premiere, “Legacy,” and as the description reveals, it’s going to be personal from the start.

“An attack on Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab,” the logline teases. (In addition to Petersen, Fox, and Guilfoyle, Wallace Langham, who plays David Hodges, is back from the original cast.) In fact, we may see what leads up to that very attack in the first photos out for the new drama.

The sequel series takes us back to Las Vegas, with Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and her team of investigators calling upon Gil and Sara for help when they face an existential threat that could bring down the entire crime lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets.

Scroll down for a look at the returning and new characters of CSI: Vegas in the premiere.

CSI: Vegas, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 6, 10/9c, CBS