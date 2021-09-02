‘CSI: Vegas’: Which Original Series Star Is Attacked in the Premiere? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
William Petersen as Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) are back to follow the evidence in the CSI: Vegas series premiere, “Legacy,” and as the description reveals, it’s going to be personal from the start.

“An attack on Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab,” the logline teases. (In addition to Petersen, Fox, and Guilfoyle, Wallace Langham, who plays David Hodges, is back from the original cast.) In fact, we may see what leads up to that very attack in the first photos out for the new drama.

'CSI: Vegas': Jorja Fox on Whether Sara & Grissom Have Changed (VIDEO)See Also

'CSI: Vegas': Jorja Fox on Whether Sara & Grissom Have Changed (VIDEO)

'I think you will see Sara and Grissom the way that we remember them. At the same time I think we both hope that we have evolved,' Fox teases.

The sequel series takes us back to Las Vegas, with Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and her team of investigators calling upon Gil and Sara for help when they face an existential threat that could bring down the entire crime lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets.

Scroll down for a look at the returning and new characters of CSI: Vegas in the premiere.

CSI: Vegas, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 6, 10/9c, CBS

Paul Guilfoyle as Jim Brass in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Uh-oh, looks like Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) is in trouble?

Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle, Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom, Jay Lee as Chris Park and Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria), Chris Park (Jay Lee) and Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon)

Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle and Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Welcome to the new Crime Lab.

Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez and Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hugo Ramirez (Mel Rodriguez) has found something in the remains.

Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby and Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

What has Allie found?

Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Maxine in the lab

David Norona as Captain Ibarra, Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby and Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

What’s Captain Ibarra (David Norona) reading?

Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Jorja Fox is back as Sara Sidle.

William Petersen as Gil Grissom in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

William Petersen is back as Gil Grissom.

ay Lee as Chris Park and Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom in CSI Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Chris and Josh

Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle in CSI Vegas
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Sara looking for clues

Jay Lee as Chris Park and Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle in CSI Vegas
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Armed and ready

CSI: Vegas

Jorja Fox

Mandeep Dhillon

Matt Lauria

William Petersen