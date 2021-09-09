‘This Is Us’: Jack and Rebecca Return in a Season 6 First Look (PHOTO)

The stars of This Is Us are back on set for the first day of filming the NBC drama’s sixth and final season and creator Dan Fogelman is giving viewers a special behind-the-scenes look.

The showrunner tweeted, “Last first day. Feeling feelings. #ThisIsUs.” Alongside the caption, Fogelman teased the return of fan-favorite couple Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore). The photo shows Jack and Rebecca standing in the Pearson family kitchen in what appears to be the ’80s time period.

Fans will have to wait quite a while for the return of This Is Us as the series’ sixth season awaits a midseason premiere, rather than making its customary fall debut. The midseason slate plan is meant to give viewers a more consistent viewing experience without as many breaks between episodes.

The show’s executive producer Ken Olin also teased the show’s return to production the night before Fogelman’s photo, revealing his role as director for the Season 6 opener. “Tomorrow. Day 1. Season 6. @NBCThisisUs. I’m directing @MiloVentimiglia & @TheMandyMoore to begin our final season,” Olin’s tweet shared.

Tomorrow. Day 1. Season 6. @NBCThisisUs. I’m directing @MiloVentimiglia & @TheMandyMoore to begin our final season. My goal is to appreciate every single day of work this year. It’s the best way I can think of to honor what an incredible experience doing this show this has been. — ken olin (@kenolin1) September 9, 2021

“My goal is to appreciate every single day of work this year,” he added. “It’s the best way I can think of to honor what an incredible experience doing this show this has been.” It was just announced that Olin will team up with Justin Hartley for a new TV project at CBS with the pilot for The Never Game. Hartley would play the lead role should the series be picked up.

Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes goodies as production on the final season of This Is Us continues and catch up with the Pearsons by bingeing Seasons 1-5 now.

This Is Us, Season 6, TBA, NBC