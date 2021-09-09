‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Promos: Hackers Force the 118 Into Some Wild Situations (VIDEO)

Los Angeles is under attack in the 9-1-1 Season 5 premiere — and that crisis is leading to quite a few more. So, understandably, the title of the episode is “Panic” because that’s really what everyone will likely be doing.

“Los Angeles has joined the grim fraternity of cities held hostage by sophisticated hackers,” Taylor (Megan West) says during a news report in one of the two new promos released by Fox. (Watch them both below.) But not only does a series of ransomware threats result in a blackout, but the 118 will be staging a daring rescue when a medevac helicopter crashes on a hospital roof — wait ’til you see who’s hanging on when it falls! — and dealing with an animal escape from the LA Zoo and an air-traffic control tower system failure.

“I really thought this year was going to be different,” Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) says as they come across a giraffe, an elephant, camels, and more animals.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) won’t just be dealing with the blackout. She’s also held at gunpoint! Or is she? Is it real or a nightmare? After all, in the premiere, she must revisit her traumatic attack when the case of the realtor serial rapist (Noah Bean’s Jeffery Hudson) goes to trial.

That’s not all. Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) suffers a health scare — he just survived getting shot in the Season 4 finale! — and Maddie Kendall’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) postpartum depression worsens. As you’ll recall, she quit her job as a 9-1-1 dispatcher when we last saw her.

9-1-1, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 8/7c, Fox