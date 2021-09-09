Tony Hale’s ‘Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here’ Returns: Get a Peek at Season 4 (VIDEO)

Get ready for more animated adventures in Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here! on Peacock when Tony Hale’s series returns for Season 4 on October 14. (All six episodes will drop at once.)

“Something’s coming. Something big,” the trailer, which TV Insider is debuting exclusively, teases, before something definitely big appears.

The series created by Hale follows Archibald Strutter, a chicken who “yes-and’s” his way through life. So it’s no surprise that his adventures don’t always go as planned, but fortunately, he has his siblings — Sage, Finly, and Loy — and his trusty sidekick, Bea, to help him.

In Season 4, his adventures include getting trapped inside a video game, enlarging a baby to the size of a building, and accidentally composing the catchiest disco melody ever created. Get a sneak peek at those and much more (including a nod to Titanic) in the trailer above.

“Sometimes his plans go awry, but Archibald always manages to encourage those around him to live in the moment and celebrate everything life throws our way!” reads Peacock’s logline for the season.

In addition to Hale, the voice cast includes Rosamund Pike, Adam Pally, Jordan Fisher, Chelsea Kane, Kari Wahlgren, and Casey Wilson. Hale and Eric Fogel executive produce the series created by DreamWorks Animation. The series is inspired by the children’s book from Hale, Tony Biaggne, Victor Huckabee and Misty Manley, Archibald’s Next Big Thing.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, October 14, Peacock