‘LEGO Stars Wars Terrifying Tales’ Gets a Spooky Trailer at Disney+ (VIDEO)

Disney+ is gearing up for the Halloween season with its upcoming special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an all-new special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group.

In a newly-released trailer, fan-favorite characters convene to share spooky stories in familiar settings beginning Friday, October 1 when the special begins streaming exclusively on the platform. The first look offers a peek at three spooky tales spun by Darth Vader’s (Matt Sloan) loyal servant Vaneé (Tony Hale).

The action follows Poe (voiced by Jake Green) and BB-8 after the events of The Rise of Skywalker as they make an emergency landing on the planet of Mustafar where they meet Graballa the Hutt (Dana Snyder) who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired hotel. Together with Graballa and mechanic Dean (Raphael Alejandro), Poe and BB-8 follow Vader’s servant Vaneé who shares the spooky stories.

Among the tales told are “The Lost Boy” about Ben Solo’s first meeting with Ren (Christian Slater), “The Dueling Monstrosities” which imagines how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn, and “The Wookie’s Paw” which offers a look at what would have happened if Luke Skywalker’s wishes were granted immediately.

While Vaneé shares these stories, he leads the group deeper into the castle’s underbelly with a sinister plan in mind. Can Poe, BB-8, and Dean face their fears to conquer evil? Viewers will have to stream to find out, but in the meantime, the trailer, below, is offering an exciting sneak peek.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, Special Premiere, Friday, October 1, Disney+