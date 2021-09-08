‘The Great British Baking Show’ Sets Fall Return at Netflix

On your marks… get set… BAKE! Netflix’s addictively bingeable series The Great British Baking Show is gearing up for its Season 9 return.

Beginning Friday, September 24, fans of the delightful program can tune in to stream the premiere episode and return to the platform each following Friday for a new installment. The unscripted series’s ninth collection is comprised of 10 hour-long episodes, similar to past seasons.

Previously teased in early August, Netflix’s Season 9 premiere date specifically applies to subscribers in the U.S., others outside of that territory will have to wait for additional details regarding a return date. For lucky viewers in the U.S., they can expect more signature, technical, and showstopper challenges with a whole new set of amateur bakers.

Returning as judges are the formidable Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, who will be joined by lovable hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas. As the season unfolds, one baker from the set of Season 9 contestants will be eliminated each week leading up to the finale when one winner will be crowned.

Surely there will be some tears, hugs, and hopefully, some Paul Hollywood handshakes as the newest group of bakers attempt to impress the judges and viewers at home. Produced by Love Productions, The Great British Baking Show is executive produced by Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith, and Jenna Mansfield.

Don’t miss a single second! Mark your calendar for the return of this sweet treat and stay tuned as the season unfolds on Netflix this fall.

The Great British Baking Show, Season 9 Premiere, Friday, September 24, Netflix