Lucy Barrett Joins as the New ‘Charmed’ One in Season 4 on The CW

The Power of Three will live on in Charmed Season 4 after Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) exit, and we now know a bit more about who’s joining Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), as teased in “I Dreamed a Dream.”

In the Season 3 finale, Mel and Maggie found out that the Power of Three wasn’t over, even with Macy’s death, as the Guardian told them there’s another and “she’s out there.” Now, it has been revealed that Lucy Barrett is coming in as the new Charmed One — but that’s all we know so far.

“Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it’s just more fun that way,” new showrunners Jeffery Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco said in a statement. “What we will say is…she’s an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”

According to the official description of the new season, Lucy’s character’s arrival “gives [Mel and Maggie] a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies.” They’ll be dealing with a mysterious new enemy that has risen in the shadows and instills fear in every corner of the magical world. “But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what’s to come?” the CW teases. “Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?”

Charmed Season 3 also ended with future Mel returning for the baby she had her present self keeping safe and teasing “you have so much to look forward to.” Plus, it looks like Jordan is now a whitelighter since he healed Maggie’s hand. (He was blasted when Harry became a whitelighter again to try to save Macy.)

Charmed, Season 4, 2022, The CW