Ali and X as ‘Blood Brothers,’ Jon Stewart Fights for ‘Responders,’ Gangland ‘Kin,’ Michael Strahan’s Evolution

NETFLIX

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Documentary Premiere

The fierce but fraught 1960’s friendship of the rising-star Olympian boxer and the revolutionary activist is explored in a documentary produced by Kenya Barris (black-ish). Also a subplot in Ken Burns’ upcoming Muhammad Ali documentary (Sept. 19-22 on PBS), their bond (dramatized in the recent movie One Night in Miami) is recalled by Malcolm X’s daughter and Ali’s brother and daughters in new interviews. This brotherhood, strengthened after Ali made the controversial decision to embrace Islam and change his name from Cassius Clay, later frayed when political division within the Nation of Islam left Ali taking sides and choosing to stand by his mentor and Malcolm’s rival, Elijah Muhammad. Ali would regret this estrangement in later years.

Patrick Redmond/AMC+

Kin

Series Premiere

Daredevil’s Charlie Cox leads an impressive cast in writer/producer Peter McKenna’s bloody gangland drama about the Kinsellas of Dublin, a crime clan outgunned but unbowed as they wage war against a cartel. In the first of eight weekly episodes, ex-con Michael Kinsella (Cox) hopes to go legit once out of prison, but he’s drawn back into violent family intrigue when drug kingpin Eamon Cunningham (Game of Thrones’ Ciaran Hinds) targets one of his kin.

ABC/Heidi Gutman

More Than an Athlete

Season Premiere

Who’s having a more robust post-gridiron TV career than Michael Strahan? Co-hosting Good Morning America, hosting $100,000 Pyramid in prime time, leveraging his 15-year Hall of Fame NFL career as a Fox NFL Sunday analyst, this athlete-turned-businessman is seemingly everywhere. Including as the subject of Athlete’s second season, which over four episodes (dropping weekly) profiles the indefatigable TV personality on his high-profile journey.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

No Responders Left Behind

Documentary Premiere

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart is deadly serious in this documentary that follows his crusade, with fellow activist John Feal’s The FealGood Foundation and FDNY’s Ray Pfeifer, to lobby Congress to fight for health-care benefits and compensation for the first responders who exposed themselves to life-threatening toxins during rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero. Filmed over five years, the special features harrowing and moving testimony from heroes facing illness and financial ruin.

More 9/11 programming:

The 26th Street Garage: The FBI’s Untold Story (streaming on Paramount+): Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck narrates this account of how the FBI was forced to relocate its New York headquarters on that fateful day, setting up a new command center in their parking garage. From there, they embarked on one of their most important counter-terrorism investigations to get to the bottom of this tragedy.

(streaming on Paramount+): Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck narrates this account of how the FBI was forced to relocate its New York headquarters on that fateful day, setting up a new command center in their parking garage. From there, they embarked on one of their most important counter-terrorism investigations to get to the bottom of this tragedy. Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 (10/9c, TLC): Theresa Caputo visits the sites of the terrorist attacks, meeting with families of those killed in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 to try to bring some peace and closure from beyond.

