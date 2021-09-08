Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Adds Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade & More

Fox has unveiled the series regular voice cast for Dan Harmon‘s latest animated comedy Krapopolis.

Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, The IT Crowd‘s Richard Ayoade, What We Do in the Shadows‘ Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell will lend their vocals to characters created by the Rick and Morty and Community mastermind. The series centers around the flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities set in ancient Greece without killing each other.

Ayoade will take on the role of Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess and benevolent King of Krapopolis. His mother Deliria (voiced by Waddingham) is the goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. The show also tracks Deliria’s extended Olympian family including Shlub (voiced by Berry), the father of Tyrannis who is a mantitaur (half centaur [horse and human], half manticore [lion, human, and scorpion]).

Described as oversexed and underemployed, Schlub claims to be an artist and has never paid for anything in his life. Meanwhile, Murphy voices cyclops Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister and Deliria’s daughter. Tyrannis’ half-brother Hippocampus (voiced by Trussell) is the son of Shlub and a “hot mess” of a mermaid.

See Also 7 Actors Who Voice More Than One of Your Favorite Characters From Bart Simpson to SpongeBob, some actors have voiced more than one of our favorite animated characters.

Krapopolis is part of the animation deal Harmon has with Fox Entertainment that was unveiled last year. The show serves as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, as Fox and Bento Box enter the NFT business.

As part of the format, the company will launch a dedicated marketplace for Krapopolis that will curate and sell digital goods ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and gifs, as well as tokens. Stay tuned for the arrival of Krapopolis as the series continues to take shape at Fox.

Krapopolis, Series Premiere, TBA, Fox