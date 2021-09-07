‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Abigail Spencer as Latest Season 18 Return

Something tells us this isn’t the last returning character coming for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

Joining the previously announced Kate Burton (Meredith’s late mother, Ellis) and Kate Walsh (Dr. Addison Montgomery), Abigail Spencer is set to reprise her role as Dr. Megan Hunt, beginning with the premiere, Deadline reports. Spencer first appeared in Season 14 and was last on-screen in Season 15.

We can assume that at least part of what brings Megan back is her brother Dr. Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) wedding. He proposed to Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) in the Season 17 finale. The two are (finally) on the right track after he learned about her affair with Dr. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) on what should have been their wedding day the previous season. It should be very interesting to see just what Megan has to say about what happened.

However, since her return is set for multiple episodes, clearly something will happen to keep her in Seattle. After all, according to details released, she’s in Los Angeles with her adopted son, Farouk. It’s unclear if she and Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) are still together — they were when we last saw them — or if perhaps she’ll find new love at the hospital.

These upcoming Season 18 returns come after Grey’s Anatomy brought down previously dead characters — Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd, T.R. Knight’s George O’Malley, Chyler Leigh’s Lexie Grey, and Eric Dane’s Mark Sloan — as part of sequences that played out on a beach while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) battled COVID. Since that’s been ruled out as a way for characters (especially Ellis, who died in Season 3) to return, we’ll have to wait to see just what’s bringing back a few more familiar faces.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 18 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 9/8c, ABC