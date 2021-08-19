Peter Gallagher Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 in a Recurring Role

Peter Gallagher is gearing up for his next TV role as the actor joins Grey’s Anatomy for its 18th season at ABC.

The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Grace and Frankie star will scrub up as Dr. Alan Hamilton who reportedly has a major arc in the season. According to Deadline, Gallagher’s character will have a crucial role in the previously-announced return of Kate Burton as Ellis Grey.

Dr. Hamilton is a character who supposedly knew Ellis back in the day and in Season 18 he’ll cross paths with her daughter Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Gallagher’s stint on the show will also begin in the Season 18 premiere on Thursday, September 30.

It’s unclear exactly how the long-dead Ellis will return, but with a link from her past like Alan, there’s a chance for multiple flashbacks. Ultimately, only time will tell which direction the writers choose to take the story, but fans can expect Burton and Gallagher to both appear in a number of episodes in Season 18.

Gallagher is no stranger to medical treatment onscreen as he recently portrayed Zoey’s dad, Mitch, who had progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), in NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Most recently, Gallagher has reprised his role as Nick in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie which just dropped the first few episodes from its final season.

Stay tuned for additional details as we near the Season 18 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 18 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 9/8c, ABC