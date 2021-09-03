Kate Walsh to Return as Addison in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18: Fans & Cast React

It’s exciting news for Grey’s Anatomy fans as Kate Walsh is set to reprise her role as Addison Forbes Montgomery in the upcoming 18th season of the ABC medical drama.

Walsh will once again be donning her scrubs as world-class neonatal surgeon Addison, who has quite the history with Grey’s focal character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Walsh first appeared in the Season 1 finale as Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)’s wife, which came as a surprise to Meredith, who had started dating Derek.

Addison would become a major character in the series for the next two seasons before leaving in 2007 to lead the Grey’s spinoff Private Practice, which ended its run in 2013.

Walsh herself confirmed her return in an official post on the Grey’s Instagram page. In a video announcing the news, she said she is “so excited to be home again joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen, and the rest of the incredible cast.”

The Emily In Paris actress has made several guest appearances on Grey’s since she exited the series, but this will mark her first return since Season 8’s “If/Then” episode back in 2012. That episode also featured Kate Burton as Meredith’s late mother Ellis Grey, who will also appear in multiple episodes of the upcoming season.

Walsh currently stars as The Handler in Netflix’s superhero drama The Umbrella Academy, which was renewed for a third season in November 2020. She also starred as Olivia Baker in the first two seasons of Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why. Her film credits include 2020 action-thriller Honest Thief opposite Liam Neeson, indie flick Sometime Other Than Now, and Amazon’s sci-fi drama 3022.

The news of Walsh’s return to Grey Sloan certainly got both fans and castmates excited. Check out some of the reaction below.

“Let’s give them what they want… quality TV drama,” said Pompeo, to which Walsh replied, “Meredith & Addison in 2021” with the handshake emoji.

“Yessss KATE! Welcome back to Grey-Sloan! So excited to reunite,” wrote Jake Borelli, who plays Grey’s Dr. Levi Schmitt.

“*screams in Jo Wilson* !!!!!!!!” tweeted Camilla Luddington referencing the character she plays in the series.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 18, Premiere, September 30, 9/8c, ABC