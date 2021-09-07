Netflix & Chills 2021: The Streamer Unveils Its Halloween Lineup
Looking for some spooks? Netflix has you covered with its “Netflix and Chills” lineup designed for the Halloween season.
From original shows to films, the streamer is gearing up for one hell of a ghoulish time with its hair-raising, door-locking, keep-the-lights-on treats. Whether you’re an enthusiast of Mike Flanagan, looking forward to Midnight Mass or are itching for the return of You, there’s something for the whole family.
Check out the full lineup of titles including what’s available and what’s coming between now and October 2021, below.
Summer Screams You May Have Missed
Streaming now
The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM
A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM
Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Awake — NETFLIX FILM
Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX ILM
Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fear Street 1994 — NETFLIX FILM
Fear Street 1978 — NETFLIX FILM
Fear Street 1666 — NETFLIX FILM
Ghost Lab — NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM
Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM
The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM
Things Heard & Seen — NETFLIX FILM
The Guardian
Hotel Del Luna: Season 1
Labyrinth
Level 16
Mars Attacks!
What’s Coming in September
September 8
Into the Night: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 10
Lucifer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prey — NETFLIX FILM
September 15
Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
September 16
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
September 17
Squid Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 19
Dark Skies
September 22
Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
September 24
Midnight Mass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 29
The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
What’s Coming in October
October TBA
Lock & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
October 1
Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
The Cave
The Devil Inside
Ghost (1990)
Till Death
Zodiac
October 5
Escape the Undertaker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 6
There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
October 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 9
Insidious: Chapter 2
October 13
Fever Dream — NETFLIX FILM
October 15
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
YOU: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 20
Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
October 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
October 27
Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
October 31
Incident in a Ghostland