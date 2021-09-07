Netflix & Chills 2021: The Streamer Unveils Its Halloween Lineup

Looking for some spooks? Netflix has you covered with its “Netflix and Chills” lineup designed for the Halloween season.

From original shows to films, the streamer is gearing up for one hell of a ghoulish time with its hair-raising, door-locking, keep-the-lights-on treats. Whether you’re an enthusiast of Mike Flanagan, looking forward to Midnight Mass or are itching for the return of You, there’s something for the whole family.

Check out the full lineup of titles including what’s available and what’s coming between now and October 2021, below.

Summer Screams You May Have Missed

Streaming now

The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM

A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Awake — NETFLIX FILM

Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX ILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fear Street 1994 — NETFLIX FILM

Fear Street 1978 — NETFLIX FILM

Fear Street 1666 — NETFLIX FILM

Ghost Lab — NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM

Things Heard & Seen — NETFLIX FILM

The Guardian

Hotel Del Luna: Season 1

Labyrinth

Level 16

Mars Attacks!

What’s Coming in September

September 8

Into the Night: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 10

Lucifer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prey — NETFLIX FILM

September 15

Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM

September 16

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

September 17

Squid Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 19

Dark Skies

September 22

Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM

September 24

Midnight Mass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 29

The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM

What’s Coming in October

October TBA

Lock & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM

October 1

Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

The Cave

The Devil Inside

Ghost (1990)

Till Death

Zodiac

October 5

Escape the Undertaker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 6

There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM

October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 9

Insidious: Chapter 2

October 13

Fever Dream — NETFLIX FILM

October 15

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

YOU: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 20

Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM

October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

October 27

Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

October 31

Incident in a Ghostland