‘Family Guy,’ ‘Loki’ & More of the Best ‘Simpsons’ Crossovers

With the release of The Good, The Bad, and The Loki on Disney+, The Simpsons took a step into the world of superheroes. But TV’s longest-running animated sitcom is no stranger to crossovers with other worlds, from comedies to iconic TV shows.

Over its 30+ year history, the residents of Springfield have been introduced to vastly different characters in special episodes where worlds collided, and there could be more to come now that Disney+ and all of its properties are in the mix.

Below we’ve gathered the best crossover episodes of The Simpsons, from Futurama to Star Wars and everything in between.