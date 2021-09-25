‘The Equalizer’: A Possible Robyn-Dante Romance & More Season 2 Teases

As last season’s top new drama returns, undercover vigilante Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) teams with the cop who once wanted to expose her. Det. Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) asks the motorcycle-riding badass to help him catch bank robbers who killed police officers—an investigation that will lead to top levels of U.S. intelligence and politics.

The Equalizer showrunners Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe tell us more.

Season 1 ended with Robyn’s daughter finding her mom’s secret cache of weapons and passports. What’s next?!

Teen Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) demanded to know, “For starters, who are you?” No matter how former CIA operative Robyn answers, Delilah will realize that her mother has been lying to her all her life: “Things get a bit prickly and turned upside down in the McCall household,” reveals Miller. “They try to find their new normal.”

In the original 1985–89 Equalizer series, the son helped his dad with cases. Could we see Delilah fight crime?

After all, her best friend’s murder by Eastern European gangsters remains unsolved. “We don’t have plans for her to be Equalizer Jr. just yet,” says Marlowe. But, he hints, “she shares her mother’s determination and passion to address injustice. We’ll see her act on that as she navigates her own world.”

How much pressure will Robyn feel from her former handler, William Bishop (Chris Noth)?

That relationship gets increasingly complicated too. “We’ll learn more about him, and more of McCall’s secrets, past adventures, loves and maybe even how she came to join the CIA,” Miller teases.

Can we expect romance between McCall and Dante?

“There will be sparks!” says Miller. The question is: Will other people come between them before they ignite? DA Avery Grafton (Jennifer Ferrin), for one, doubles down on the effort to identify the Equalizer. “Dante has to decide where he truly stands,” Marlowe says, “and how far across the line he’s willing to go.”

Any more hints about Season 2?

“It starts with a bang!” Marlowe offers. Expect more info on Robyn’s Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and the members of her team, hacker Harry (Adam Goldberg) and sniper Mel (Liza Lapira). Also keep an eye out for “a couple of very juicy guest stars” whose names producers are not ready to divulge.

The Equalizer, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 10, 8/7c, CBS

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands