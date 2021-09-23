‘Big Sky’ Season 2: Who’s in a Love Triangle? Who Has a New Job?

“Ronald’s still out there,” says Big Sky showrunner Elwood Reid, cutting right to the chase. We last saw the sociopath (Brian Geraghty) making a getaway alongside twisted girlfriend Scarlet (Anja Savcic), with PI Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) in pursuit. That saga “will boil back up,” Reid says. (Who puts Ronald in chains?)

And while his vile accomplice, Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch), didn’t make it out of the drama’s first season alive, we can’t wait to meet the late state trooper’s twin brother (Lynch again)!

For now, it’s back to business at Dewell & Hoyt — sort of. Having survived a bullet to the chest, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) makes a move to the sheriff’s office. A new case investigating a car wreck “gets our two women side-by-side and in danger,” teases Reid.

Janina Gavankar (Sleepy Hollow) joins as an out-of-towner embroiled in the mystery, which puts a group of teens in jeopardy, and The Sopranos’ Jamie-Lynn Sigler plays a waitress with a missing boyfriend.

One snag: U.S. marshal Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally), Cassie and coworker Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel) develop a love triangle. And then Jenny’s hookup (Logan Marshall-Green) is “not who he seems,” says Reid. He’s an undercover drug agent!

Big Sky, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 10/9c, ABC

